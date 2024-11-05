Nigel Farage's Latest US Trip To Visit Trump Has Got 1 Word Trending Online

🚨 NEW: Donald Trump says Nigel Farage, who is in attendance at one of his rallies in Pennsylvania tonight, was the 'big winner' in the UK general election pic.twitter.com/zetYUKtS6N — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) November 4, 2024

Nigel Farage’s latest stateside visit has everyone on social media asking the same question: what is he doing there, and not in his constituency?

The Reform party leader and MP for Clacton is in the US, again, supporting Donald Trump as Americans head to the polls today.

Advertisement

The neck and neck race between the Republican nominee and his Democrat rival, vice-president Kamala Harris, is almost over after a long and turbulent campaign from both sides.

However, Farage is not a US citizen nor is he on Trump’s team (even though he briefly considered supporting it in the summer).

In the end, he actually decided to run as the Reform candidate in Clacton-on-Sea – and won.

That was a major victory for both his party, which only had one Tory defector in parliament during the last term, and for Farage personally, considering his seven previous unsuccessful attempts to get a seat in the Commons.

But the Clacton MP – who initially refused to hold face-to-face surgeries in his constituency, claiming he would be targeted – has just made his third trip to the States in four months.

Advertisement

So, naturally, his critics were quick to call him out.

In fact so many people started to comment on Farage’s trip, they soon got the word “Clacton” trending on X...

Working hard for the people of Clacton. pic.twitter.com/wiiv6VJpS5 — Moog (@a_toots) November 5, 2024

It's just been announced Nigel Farage is once again in the USA on another jolly. The good people of Clacton however are still waiting for their MP to set up a constituency office, to agree times and places for a surgery or even establish an email address or phone number. pic.twitter.com/W7pb4cfjEQ — RS Archer (@archer_rs) November 4, 2024

Is that near Clacton? https://t.co/Ury8SKEiEx — Liam Thorp (@LiamThorpECHO) November 4, 2024

“It’s a missed call from someplace called Clacton” pic.twitter.com/owFSNxec2J — Rob B (@RobBfromDerby) November 5, 2024

Advertisement

Clacton thanks you for your service. ~AA https://t.co/9U69oZaaRQ pic.twitter.com/4nW8Eo1hRd — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) November 5, 2024

Did you know?



TV Presenter Nigel Farage was once MP for Clacton.#FunFacts pic.twitter.com/n1hbh2dINi — Reform Party UK Exposed 🇬🇧 (@reformexposed) November 5, 2024

Nigel, doing his bit for Clacton by hanging out with a group of demented lunatics who from tomorrow will never wield much influence over anything of consequence, ever again. pic.twitter.com/6tY96kPYbu — Brendan May (@bmay) November 4, 2024

Farage: apparently too risky to meet constituents but drinking in his local pub and flying to America is completely fine ✅



Anything but actual work — skye (@skyera1n) November 4, 2024

The search for Nigel Farage in Clacton enters its 18th week. pic.twitter.com/EbgJuZzjYh — Parody Keir Starmer (@Parody_PM) November 4, 2024

Advertisement

Reading, Pennsylvania is 3,599 miles away from Clacton on Sea, UK. https://t.co/TRJdUEEQLm — Naomi Smith (@pimlicat) November 5, 2024

But some accounts instead recalled how Farage had been quick to dub Labour activists “very stupid” for door-knocking for Kamala Harris....

The inconsistent world of Nigel Farage pic.twitter.com/KrS7iCIyvC — Otto English (@Otto_English) November 4, 2024

Are you, a foreign politician, interfering in the US election? — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) November 4, 2024

Advertisement

I’m old enough to remember last month, when the Hon. Member for Clacton was attacking Labour staffers for landing in America. https://t.co/NhyYb5VUh8 — Jake Swinburne 🇬🇧🌹 (@jake_swinburne) November 4, 2024

Farage also attended the Republican National Convention in an effort to see Trump after the failed assassination attempt on the ex-president in July, and again in August to speak at an event called Keep Arizona Free Summit.

This latest trip saw Farage attend Trump’s last campaign rally before the polls closed.

He even got a shoutout from Trump as the “big winner” of the UK general election, despite his party only taking five MPs.

Unlike in 2016 and 2020, Farage did not get to speak at the rally, though.

It’s not known why he was relegated to just waving from the crowds this time – and described simply as a “man from Europe” by Trump.

It came hours after Farage told the press that, if the Republican were to lose this election, Trump should accept the loss and “go and play golf”.