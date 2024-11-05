Nigel Farage's Latest US Trip To Visit Trump Has Got 1 Word Trending Online

Nigel Farage’s latest stateside visit has everyone on social media asking the same question: what is he doing there, and not in his constituency?
The Reform party leader and MP for Clacton is in the US, again, supporting Donald Trump as Americans head to the polls today.
The neck and neck race between the Republican nominee and his Democrat rival, vice-president Kamala Harris, is almost over after a long and turbulent campaign from both sides.
However, Farage is not a US citizen nor is he on Trump’s team (even though he briefly considered supporting it in the summer).
In the end, he actually decided to run as the Reform candidate in Clacton-on-Sea – and won.
That was a major victory for both his party, which only had one Tory defector in parliament during the last term, and for Farage personally, considering his seven previous unsuccessful attempts to get a seat in the Commons.
But the Clacton MP – who initially refused to hold face-to-face surgeries in his constituency, claiming he would be targeted – has just made his third trip to the States in four months.
So, naturally, his critics were quick to call him out.
In fact so many people started to comment on Farage’s trip, they soon got the word “Clacton” trending on X...
But some accounts instead recalled how Farage had been quick to dub Labour activists “very stupid” for door-knocking for Kamala Harris....
Farage also attended the Republican National Convention in an effort to see Trump after the failed assassination attempt on the ex-president in July, and again in August to speak at an event called Keep Arizona Free Summit.
This latest trip saw Farage attend Trump’s last campaign rally before the polls closed.
He even got a shoutout from Trump as the “big winner” of the UK general election, despite his party only taking five MPs.
Unlike in 2016 and 2020, Farage did not get to speak at the rally, though.
It’s not known why he was relegated to just waving from the crowds this time – and described simply as a “man from Europe” by Trump.
It came hours after Farage told the press that, if the Republican were to lose this election, Trump should accept the loss and “go and play golf”.