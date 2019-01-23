PA Ready News UK Charlotte Brown died in December 2015

The father of a young woman who died in an accident on a first date has appealed directly to her fugitive killer, promising he will not rest until he hands himself in. Charlotte Brown, 24, died after a speedboat belonging to Jack Shepherd flipped into the wintry waters of the River Thames during a champagne-fuelled date in December 2015. Shepherd, 31, has been on the run since he vanished before his Old Bailey trial last summer, during which we was sentenced in his absence to six years in prison for manslaughter by gross negligence. Brown’s father Graham today made a direct appeal to Shepherd on the Victoria Derbyshire show.

He said: “I’ll say to Jack Shepherd, you’ve caused our family a lot of harm and devastation. Really you’ve got to look at what you’ve done and come back and atone for the damage that you’ve done. You need to come back and serve your sentence, not only because that’s the right thing to do, but you will need to do that so that you can eventually move on yourself. “It can’t be any fun being a fugitive. It doesn’t sound any fun to me. But please, if you’re watching this, please hand yourself in. There’s an awful lot of resources from the police, the Home Office, the National Crime Agency, they’re looking for you and I, personally, am never going to rest or stop, until you’re in custody.” The appeal comes a day after the Brown family met Home Secretary Sajid Javid, who underlined his “personal commitment” to finding Shepherd. Speaking outside Parliament, Brown said: “The home secretary has underlined his personal commitment to see that the current manhunt is given the necessary resources and priority required. “Our message is clear – there can be no hiding place for Jack Shepherd. “No one should give support, assistance or encouragement to him other than to do what he should have done in the first instance, which is to hand himself in.”

