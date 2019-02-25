Father Whose Daughters Were Killed Describes 'Worst Moment Of My Life' To Hillsborough Trial

A father whose two daughters were killed in the Hillsborough disaster has told a court of the “worst moment” of his life as he travelled to hospital with one girl while her sister was on the pitch.

Trevor Hicks, whose daughters Sarah, 19, and Victoria, 15, died on 15 April, 1989, gave evidence at the trial of match commander David Duckenfield at Preston Crown Court on Monday.

He said the two girls had been in the central pens of the Leppings Lane terrace, while he had been in a pen to the side and his wife Jenni was in the North Stand.

He said as kick-off approached the pens seemed “very full” and it was clear there were problems.

Hicks said he and another man, whose son was in one of the pens, shouted up to a police officer on the gantry next to the police control box.

He said: “We were basically shouting ‘Look, can’t you see things are going badly wrong’.”

Asked how the police officer responded, he said: “He told me to shut my ‘fucking prattle’.”

He said he later spoke to a second police officer who did not respond.

“We were helpless, we were just the crowd and were in the hands of the organisers and the policemen obviously,” he said.

He said he thought he saw Victoria being carried out of the terrace so he left the pen and then found both girls on the pitch.

He said: “They were almost side by side.”

He then went in an ambulance to hospital with Victoria while Sarah was still being treated on the pitch.

He told the court: “That was probably the worst moment of my life.

“I had two daughters, only one with me. Obviously they both needed attention, we thought they were both alive.

“We put Victoria in. I turned to get Sarah. There was a few seconds, half a minute, where I was hesitating whether I should go or stay.

“The best thing to do was go with Victoria expecting that the other ambulance would follow and Sarah would be along very quickly.”