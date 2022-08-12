Fed Up With Foundation? Here’s 10 Affordable Skin Tints To Try Instead

Mixed Retailers These skin tints are a great alternative to foundation.

Even the biggest fans of full-coverage foundation may question their commitment in the height of summer. These kinds of formulas can mix with sweat and clog pores, as well as taking a little too long to apply. It’s time and effort that you just don’t need to put in when you’re already feeling too hot to function.

Enter, skin tints: the key to perfecting that ‘no makeup’ makeup look. An ultra sheer alternative to heavier products, they’re super lightweight, quick and easy to apply (we’re talking seconds here), and ideal for offering a soft, subtle, natural-looking glow.