Feeling Fatigued, Weak, And Experiencing Indigestion? You May Have This Deficiency

Sometimes with symptoms such as fatigue, it can be easy to put it down to a busy lifestyle. Keeping a home running, a family healthy and working hard can be exhausting in itself, so being a little fatigued is natural, right?

Not always, and especially not if they’re combined with other symptoms.

For some people, it could be a sign of a folate deficiency.

According to Healthline: “If you don’t have enough folate in your diet, you may end up with a folate deficiency. Certain drinks and foods, such as citrus juices and dark green vegetables, are particularly good sources of folate.

“Not eating enough folate can lead to a deficiency in just a few weeks. Deficiency may also occur if you have a condition or genetic mutation that prevents your body from absorbing or converting folate to its usable form.”

So, what are the low folic acid symptoms?

According to the NHS, a folate deficiency can cause a wide range of symptoms that can be similar to a Vitamin B12 deficiency. These usually develop gradually, but can worsen if the condition goes untreated.

Symptoms can include:

rapid breathing or shortness of breath

headaches

indigestion

loss of appetite

palpitations

problems with your vision

feeling weak or tired

diarrhoea

a sore or red tongue, sometimes with mouth ulcers

problems with memory, understanding and judgment (cognitive changes)

What to do if you are experiencing these symptoms?

To address them, it’s essential that you see your GP as soon as possible. They will discuss your symptoms and do a blood test. With treatment, the symptoms can improve over time but the longer the condition is left untreated, the higher the chance of permanent damage.

Your GP may also recommend incorporating more folate into your diet. Good sources include: