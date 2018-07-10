Female Prison Worker Arrested On Suspicion Of Intent To Supply Class A Drugs

PA Archive/PA Images A prison worker has been arrested on suspicion of intent to supply Class A and Class B drugs.

The female member of staff has also been arrested on suspicion of misconduct in a public office at HMP Hindley in Wigan, Greater Manchester Police added.

The woman, who is in her 30s, is still in custody and was arrested as part of a joint operation.

Addressing her arrest, the force said in a statement: “It follows a joint operation between Her Majesty’s Prison and Probation Service and TITAN (North West Regional Organised Crime Unit) into corruption in prisons across the North West.

“Parts of the prison, an address in Golborne and a vehicle were all searched and an amount of suspected Class A and Class B drugs were recovered.”