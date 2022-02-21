Fern Britton Surprises Phillip Schofield With Video Message Years After This Morning Fall-Out

Instead, she claimed that she had stopped enjoying working on the show as following an undisclosed incident on the morning she resigned that prompted her to hand her notice in.

In his 2020 autobiography, Phil shed light on what he believed to be the cause of their fall-out, which came after Fern apparently accused him of “meddling” in the show’s content.

“I walked back into the makeup room and calmly said, ‘Please don’t do that to me again,’” he said. “I think, for whatever reason, that was the point Fern decided she didn’t want to do This Morning any more.

“When she announced that she was leaving I was heartbroken. Heartbroken that our friendship had inexplicably gone so sour, and heartbroken because I’d never had a presenting partnership like that before.”