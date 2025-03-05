Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Ferne McCann has opened up about breastfeeding her daughter.

Ferne McCann has shared a photo of her breastfeeding her daughter Finty – and if the comments are anything to go by, we have a long way to go before extended breastfeeding (when a child continues to breastfeed past the age of one) is normalised.

The mum-of-two wrote on Instagram that she was “nervous” to share a social media post about breastfeeding, even though she’s a “big advocate” for it, adding: “The truth is, I’ve been afraid of what people might think or say now that Finty is 20 months old.”

Advertisement

In the photo, she is reclining on the sofa, lovingly kissing her daughter’s head while she feeds her. It’s a beautiful moment captured between a mum and her baby.

“I’m sharing this because if you’re like me and still feeding, and you’re feeling pressure to stop or wondering if it’s ‘not the norm’ to breastfeed past one, I just want you to know… there are plenty of mums still doing it. Keep going, mamma,” she wrote in the caption for the photo.

Advertisement

While lots of commenters praised the former The Only Way Is Essex star for sharing the snap, there were some who couldn’t fathom that a mum might be still breastfeeding after her child turns one.

“Should no way go past 1! Ffs people get a grip,” wrote one commenter.

Another took the opportunity to sexualise the Dancing On Ice star while feeding her daughter. “Risky pic but filthy and hot,” they commented.

“Let’s be honest how odd does it look having a baby that size breastfeeding?” added another user.

But there were plenty of people – mainly mums – who applauded Ferne for sharing the picture and normalising extended breastfeeding.

The World Health Organisation recommends exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months of a baby’s life, followed by breastfeeding alongside solid foods for two years or more.

Advertisement

“Love the normalisation of this,” said one person in the comments section to Ferne’s candid snap.

“This is just what i needed to see! My little one is 19 mo [months old] and definitely feeling the pressure to stop, but i’m glad I’m not the only one still going,” added another.

It also prompted fellow parents to share their own stories, and the shame and pressure they have felt for doing something that is perfectly natural.

“I breastfed my daughter until she was 4,” said one mum in the comment section. “Just after her 4th birthday we stopped. The amount of people who said that I was crazy for feeding so long ... But I am proud of myself.”

Advertisement

Paralympian Dame Sarah Storey commented: “Very well said. I breastfed my two for 4 years each time and both decided they were ready to stop when it happened.

“It’s such a small time of their lifetime and so it’s always so lovely to see and hear of other mums who are breastfeeding toddlers and pre-schoolers too.”

Meanwhile NHS doctor and fellow TV personality Dr Zoe Williams said: “This. Do what’s right for you and baby.”