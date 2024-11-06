Here's Why You Should Never Throw Away Feta Cheese Water

Amy Glover / HuffPost

Like many of us, I regularly use TikTok to find recipes.

But last night while going through the app, I discovered a trick I’d never seen before ― site user Erin Dittmer poured the water from her feta cheese tray all over a side of salmon.

The creator said she was “amazed” by how “moist, tender, and flavourful” the liquid made her fish taste ― but I couldn’t help but wonder whether it was just a gimmick.

Well, according to culinary sites like The Kitchn, Erin isn’t alone ― pros have been using the secret for everything from chicken thighs to fish for years.

How does it work?

The liquid is used to brine meat.

I’ve been an advocate of brining (soaking meat, fish, or poultry in salted water) ever since I first used the method for a roast chicken ― it makes the meat more moist, tender, and succulent.

The water that surrounds feta cheese is a brine that helps to keep the cheese fresh (meaning that if you accidentally throw it away, you can just mix some salt with water to replace it so your cheese doesn’t go off).

But unlike regular salt water, the stuff surrounding feta takes on a little of its deeply savoury, umami flavour.

It also has the advantage of having already-dissolved salt; you don’t have to stir a pot of sodium with sugar and other ingredients over a pot to get a smooth, flavourful brine.

Lastly, it’s (obviously) low waste.

How should I apply it?

If you don’t have enough feta water to brine a whole chicken, that’s fine ―The Kitchn says you can dilute it with more regular water for a weaker concentration.

Your chicken can sit in that for eight hours or overnight, they say.

Pure feta water will be more concentrated so may need less brining time.

Erin didn’t share how long she let her salmon soak, but chef Jason Brown told Bon Appetit 20 minutes should do for a wet brine.

Of course, you’re not limited to just fish and chicken ― if you can brine it, you can feta brine it.

I’m about to put my own dinner’s protein in to soak now...

