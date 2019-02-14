I Know First-Hand FGM Is One Of The Worst Forms Of Abuse – But Survivors Shouldn't Need Our Own Bill To Be Protected

Female genital mutilation (FGM) is one of the worst forms of child abuse, and it does not occur in isolation. It is a practice which has its roots in patriarchal misogyny, which denies women and girls rights to their bodies and their sexuality.

Imagine a little girl. She’s pinned down by those she trusted the most with cloth stuffed in her mouth and her legs spread apart. A very sharp blade is taken to her genitalia, removing all her labia and clitoris. They close her vagina, leaving her with a small hole from where she is expected to menstruate, have intercourse and give birth at some point.

At the age of seven, my life changed because adults decided I needed to be controlled and needed to be silenced – because I was a girl, who might become a woman with a voice and would be free to be who she chose to be. Unless you, reading this, experience flashbacks because you have had or experienced similar violence yourself, you might not believe what I’ve just described. FGM is serious sexual assault against children, and one of the worst forms of child abuse and grievous bodily harm imaginable.

Many will agree cutting children is horrific and rightly so, but let me take you back a little to the girl pinned down, cloth stuffed in her mouth. Without even cutting her, just by her, you have committed many crimes already. If I touched a child’s genitalia, I would be on the sex offenders list right? So, correct me if I’m wrong but FGM should surely fall under the 2004 Children Act. Fundamentally, the Children Act doesn’t name every single physical and emotional harm, however it clearly states physical violence against children is a crime.

Many are outraged by Tory backbench MP Christopher Chope’s decision to block the FGM Bill in the House of Commons last Friday. Chope in theory might have rejected the FGM Bill not realising the Children Act clearly covers the criteria that a child being harmed is a criminal offence.

However, by seeing FGM as a separate issue to those covered by the Children Act, are we saying that FGM is a different type of violence, based on the fact it affects girls of only certain ethnicities? We must not forget those who are harmed by FGM are children who deserve the exact same right as any other child in this country.

It’s important we recognise and admit our system that protects women and girls in this country is not perfect and needs extensive reform – hence why FGM has become such a difficult issue, when it really should not be. I personally feel we never needed a FGM Bill to begin with – I personally feel that’s where we went wrong. Drawing up a bill to tackle a certain kind of child abuse based on someone’s background I find dangerous – we are sending out a message that not all children are equal under law. Shouldn’t our efforts be reminding our politicians and frontline staff of their duties to protect children from harm under laws that already exist?

All I’m asking is that these adults in charge, please reread your own constitutions, your own laws and your own existing Bills. Let’s lobby to use those, and see that all children get the equal treatment under the law that they deserve.

Dr Leyla Hussein is a psychotherapist, speaker and anti-FGM campaigner