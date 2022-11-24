The comedian received the fewest public votes and left the ITV reality show during Wednesday’s show after 19 days in the Australian jungle.

During his exit interview, Aleshe told hosts Ant and Dec that he “needed my freedom”.

“Living in it has been a whole different experience,” he said.

“Before when I used to watch this show I used to think to myself ‘Ah man, these guys are just playing, it’s all good in there’. And then you know spending two-and-a-bit weeks in there, it’s hardcore, it’s intense.”

During his time in the jungle, Babatunde was the first to say “I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!”, backing out of the first trial which involved walking along the show’s infamous plank 334ft in the air.

He also faced his biggest fear of toads having been picked out of the tombola to put his head inside a box of the amphibians during another trial.

Babatunde said: “I have been dreading each and every trial. I feel like I am more scared of toads now than I was because you guys just sprang that on me.

“I don’t like the way they look. They look like they were birthed in the pit of hell, they’re demons.”

Earlier in the episode, viewers saw Babatunde talk about giving up on comedy and taking up a nine-to-five office job before fellow performer Mo Gilligan asked if he would support him on tour.

He told Ant and Dec: “I remember the day I sat at my desk and thought, ‘This is going to be me forever, just get used to it.’

“And then literally maybe a month or two months later, Mo Gilligan, a good friend of mine, called me up and said ‘Do you want to go on tour with me.’

“And everything changed. Doors just kept opening, then I landed here and I’m just like, ’Man, like Ant and Dec!”

Wednesday’s episode also saw Matt Hancock find a challenge involving word play “really hard” because of his dyslexia.

The former health secretary undertook the latest Deals On Wheels challenge with ex-rugby player Mike Tindall in which they needed to solve an anagram.

The pair found 99 red balloons strung up which they had to pop using a spike on top of their helmets.

Popping balloons earned them letters which they had to decipher before the sand time ran out to earn dingo dollars and a treat for camp.

Matt told Mike: “I’m terrible at anagrams, I’m dyslexic, so all the letters are already in an anagram, so it’s on you.

“Being dyslexic I find anagrams really hard. All I could see was the word tiny.”

Earlier in the series, the politician shone a spotlight on the learning difficulty by discussing his own dyslexia diagnosis with his campmates in the jungle.

He has introduced a Bill to bring in universal screening for dyslexia in primary schools.

A spokesperson for the politician has said: “By going on the show, Matt hopes to raise the profile of his dyslexia campaign and will use the platform to talk about an issue he really cares about in front of millions of people.

“Matt is determined that no child should leave primary school not knowing if they have dyslexia.”