7 Films People Would Rate 10/10 But Could Never Bring Themselves To Watch Again

Toni Collette In Hereditary. A24

This year marks seven years since A Star Is Born was released in cinemas and I still cannot, for the life of me, go back to it.

While it was a beautiful film with incredible performances, there is only so much emotional turmoil you can willingly subject yourself to more than once and A Star Is Born is definitely my line.

Advertisement

Reddit user SDMusic seemingly has a similar thought process with Requiem for a Dream.

In a recent post in the /r/Movies community, they asked: “What are your “10/10 you’ll never watch again? For me, one was Requiem For A Dream.”

Here’s a selection of the other movies that people suggested in the same thread...

Manchester By The Sea and Blue Valentine

Advertisement

One user wrote: “I was working at the movies when Blue Valentine released. Lots of couples went to see it. Lots of couples looking rather uncomfortable as they were leaving.”

Understandable, tbh.

Another agreed that both this and another Michelle Williams offering, Manchester By The Sea, were no-gos. They said: “Both of them ruined me for a couple days. Thanks, Michelle Williams.”

Uncut Gems

Advertisement

Another user – who has since deleted their account – spoke for everyone who’s seen Adam Sandler’s Uncut Gems, saying: “Every single decision the protagonist makes makes you even more anxious, and the constant and increasing tension makes you feel like you cannot breathe until the movie finishes.

“Good movie, not gonna go through that again.”

Hereditary

PregnantSuperman said: “Hereditary had such a harrowing and realistic portrayal of grief that I can never watch it again. I can’t imagine what it must have been like for an actual parent who lost a child to watch that film.”

Advertisement

SassyTechDiva added: “Toni Collette is amazing in all her roles but this one took her to another level for me.”

Neat_Following_7761 agreed: “I love horror movies but it was was one that actually messed me up for a few days afterwords, it’s the only horror movie that’s done that to me. The car scene and results after were just to gut wrenching for me.”

The Road

Advertisement

The film – based on the Cormac McCarthy book of the same name – was a popular choice.

Ace_of_spade_789 said: “I’ve never been to a movie in a theatre where five minutes in everyone was depressed and so quiet as I did with The Road. Fantastic dystopian movie but my god never again.”

Vaahkult responded: “I felt afraid of people after that movie”.

We Need To Talk About Kevin

This Tilda Swinton movie only requires one viewing, according to Obstruct_Crop_Circle.

“God that movie was something I went into blind and I’m so glad I did,” they said, but insisted: “Will never watch it again.”

Advertisement

Pizza-n-Coffee37 confessed: “I was going to write this on the list. Heart wrenching and terrifying at the same time. The acting is superb. I think I aged when I watched this.”

The Father

This Oscar-winning film starring Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman follows a man in his 80s who is living alone, and experiencing a gradual decline due to dementia.

Advertisement

In her role as his daughter, Olivia Colman explores what it is to grieve somebody before they have even gone.

And, understandably, for some viewers, this proved to be a bit much.

ChrisWizardHippie explained: “It’s too realistic, the tiny details of dealing with a loved one with memory loss diseases like dementia and Alzheimer’s. Can never watch it again without a fight.”

CryHavok01 added: “The whole movie is fantastic/brutal, but Hopkins’ performance in the final scene is absolutely breathtaking and left me sobbing. I’ve never even known someone with Alzheimer’s so it wasn’t personal, he just made it that real.”