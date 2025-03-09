These 9 Classic Films Hit Very Differently Now That We’re Older

Haley Joel Osmont in The Sixth Sense. Spyglass Entertainment

Do you ever watch your old favourite films and think, “oh that’s not.... quite how I remembered it”?

Same. It’s a strange phenomenon and such a damning sign of ageing. What do you mean I am on the side of the parents?! Yuck.

Reddit user ChocolateOrange21 has also recently experienced this.

They posted on the social media site asking: “What are some movies that had this effect on you? Based on a previous discussion, 500 Days of Summer was one for me.

“When I first watched it, I just got out of a serious relationship, and Tom resonated with me. Rewatching it with some time, I realised Tom was flawed, and he was putting Summer on a pedestal and not seeing her as a person.”

Films that don’t quite hit the same now that we’re older

Stand By Me

The top comment reads: “The obvious one has to be Stand By Me. As a kid (around 12), it was seen as a fun adventure movie. As a late teen/early 20s, it was how innocent and carefree childhood was.

“As an adult, especially after having a kid, it’s how critical those experiences and relationships are to your well being.”

Awwww. Does anyone else find themselves far more protective of those young kids when they watch it as an adult? Get off those tracks, boys!

The Sixth Sense

If you were around for when The Sixth Sense was released, you’ll remember just how much of a big deal that film was. The iconic quotes, Haley Joel Osmont’s chilling performance and, of course, that twist all helped make it a hit at the time.

User Kornbrednbizkits says: “Recently rewatched it with my 10yo son. As a father, Toni Collette’s performance brought me to tears. As a husband, Bruce Willis’ performance was incredibly moving.

“I saw it for the first time when I was 14 and I was unable to appreciate the incredible acting of all the main characters.”

Mrs Doubtfire

Who can forget this classic Robin Williams performance?! The silly story of a man who pretended to be a Scottish nanny to spend time with his estranged children. Heartwarming, right?

Well. Not so much.

One user says: “From whimsical comedy to ‘this guy is a lunatic, his wife was smart to leave him’.”

Joynovahawk07 agrees, adding: “In real life, Mrs. Doubtfire ends with criminal charges, civil lawsuits, restraining orders, traumatised children, and loads of therapy.”

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Watching this as a kid is great fun. He’s having the time of his life! Not bothering anyone! Well, maybe a few people. Maybe more than a few.

He’s a bit of a menace, actually.

User Cloudfatless put it perfectly: “I still love it, but Ferris is way more of a prick than I thought he was as a kid. ”

Juno

I know for myself that when I was younger, I thought Juno’s protective stepmother was just a bore and Jason Bateman’s character was so cool.

As an adult, I stand in firm solidarity with her stepmother.

User dulapeepx echoes this, saying: “Juno BIG TIME. Jason Bateman’s character was a cringe gross creep. As a teen, I didn’t see it the same way,”

Chicago

TheLemonKnight reveals that the cynic in them warmed to Chicago as an adult, saying: “Chicago. I saw it as a teenager and couldn’t get behind a main character killing someone because they duped her. Now when I watch it I rather think... He had it coming.”

Titanic

Titanic: A story of lost love or of an impractical teenager with a well-meaning mother? It depends on your age, apparently.

LordyIHopeThereIsPie says: “At 16 in 1998 I thought Rose was right to run away with a boy she’d known for a day

“In my 40s I can see her mother’s point of view about going ahead with a pragmatic marriage to a rich man. Not saying her mother is right but she’s trying to do her best for her daughter given their circumstances.”

Twilight

Those of us of a certain age will always have a soft spot for Twilight but you have to admit, it is a bit of a weird preomie.

Franzmithanz summarises it perfectly saying: “Fucking Twilight. When it came out ‘It’s just like the book, he’s so sweet and protective’.

“Now, Jesus Christ, he’s how old? And doing what? And then what the fuck happens in the second movie with Jacob? Oh and Jacob stares at a baby and what again?

“The fuck just happened here.”

Honestly, fair.

Mary Poppins

As revealed in Saving Mr Banks, Mary Poppins was never about the children or even Ms Poppins herself. It was about their father, Mr Banks, learning to love and put his family first.

Spirited_Repair4851 speaks about this, saying: “Seeing the movie as an adult hits you harder. While I knew that ‘Feed The Birds’ was an analogy about the kids needing Mr. Banks, it finally dawned on me why Mary Poppins was really there.