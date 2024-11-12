Find Running Painful? This Could Be The Frustrating Reason Why

Unsplash Unsplash

According to the fitness experts at Future Fit, running is one of the most popular exercises in the UK, along with yoga and indoor cycling.

It makes sense, really. Unless you’re a seasoned pro or competitive, it’s not necessarily an expensive habit, and you don’t need to go to a dedicated area to do it. In fact, you can run right on your own street.

However, there are some pitfalls. Running can put you at risk of injury such as shin splits, bleeding nipples or, according to the NHS, sore feet.

However, when it comes to sore feet at least, there could be a really simple solution to your aches.

What causes sore feet when running

It could be as simple as the shoes that you are running in.

According to the experts at New Balance: “It’s known in the running community that you need shoes a half size too big to account for the increased blood flow and swelling that your feet experience when you’re putting in the miles on your run.

“Not only do your feet swell over the course of the day but when they hit the ground, your foot splays out and your toes extend forward.”

However, it’s perhaps a little more complex than you’d think. Instead of opening a website and just ordering your same shoes in a half size bigger, New Balance recommends getting measured in-person.

They said: “As there are different sizing of various shoes by various makes and models of running shoes, sizes can be inconsistent so it’s best to book yourself in for a running shoe fitting, if you can.

“et your feet measured by a professional, preferably using a Brannock device (the standard foot measuring device for the footwear industry) and go from there.”

Additionally, according to Runner’s World, you should probably get your feet measured even if you aren’t experiencing foot pain.

They said: “If you haven’t had your feet measured since your parents dragged you for school shoes, go for a fitting. The length and width of your feet change because of factors like aging, injuries, and pregnancy.”

