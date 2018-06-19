PA Wire/PA Images

London Mayor Said Khan received rapturous applause today after telling a memorial remembering the Finsbury Park terror attack that “those who seek to divide us should know this: you will never succeed”. Khan was speaking at Islington Town Hall in north London where a minute’s silence was held at 9.30am to commemorate the death of father-of-six Makram Ali, and for the dozen others who were injured on June 19 last year. Far-right attacker Darren Osborne deliberately ploughed his van into a group of pedestrians as they left a mosque and was jailed for life earlier this year. The 48-year-old named Khan during his nine-day trial at Woolwich Crown Court as someone, alongside Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, that he had wanted to kill.

Khalid Oumar, trustee of Muslim Welfare House, offers gratitude to those who came to the aid of those affected. #FinsburyPark #WeStandTogether #LondonUnited pic.twitter.com/PYXhoQUfCV — Islington Council (@IslingtonBC) June 19, 2018

Messages of peace not hate and a steadfast refusal to be divided in Islington. Remembering Makram Ali killed in the terrible attack in Finsbury Park one year ago. #londonunited #LoveIslington pic.twitter.com/84q1VutSzp — Caroline Russell (@CarolineRussell) June 19, 2018

Islington councillors, local faith and community leaders and emergency service workers who helped victims in the aftermath of the attack attended the commemorative event, along with several MPs. Corbyn praised Muslim Welfare House imam Mohammed Mahmoud for his response to the attack, saying he made sure that “hatred and racism did not turn into violence and anger on the streets that night”. Mahmoud ensured nobody attacked Osborne and that the shocked crowd remained calm in the aftermath of the incident until police were able to reach the scene. “He helped to bring us together and that is the only response to the racism that tried to divide us,” Corbyn said. Khalid Oumar, trustee of the mosque, thanked those who came to the aid of those affected by the attack. Ahead of the event, Theresa May described the “cowardly attack” on innocent worshippers as “an attack on all of us”. The PM said: “As with all acts of terrorism the intention was to divide us but we will not let this happen. “We are a country of many faiths and freedom of worship and respect for those of different faiths is fundamental to this country’s values and these values will never be broken by vile extremism.”

PA Wire/PA Images Makram Ali, 51, died as a result of the attack on June 19 last year