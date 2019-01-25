Question Time host Fiona Bruce has admitted she “should have made the context clear” after she wrongly stepped in to correct Diane Abbott on polling figures during last week’s show.

Bruce, who began her stint as presenter this month, was accused of not being “well briefed” by shadow Home Secretary Abbott, who was interrupted as she cited polling figures showing the Labour party were level with the Conservatives.

Bruce stepped in when Abbott made the comments, saying: “You’re behind, Diane,” in remarks which were picked up as incorrect by viewers at home.

During last night’s programme, Bruce said she was “really happy” to clarify that while a poll on the day put the Tories ahead - earlier polls showed Labour were ahead.

“I just want to pick up on something from last week’s programme.

“There has been discussion about opinion polls, you may be aware of this. I was talking about a poll which came out on the day of the programme which suggested the Conservatives were ahead, and the shadow home secretary mentioned some other, earlier polls which showed Labour in the lead.

“We should have made that context clear, and I’m really happy to do that now.”

It comes as Labour lodged a formal complaint with the BBC over the treatment of Abbott by Bruce.

Abbott had called for a public apology over the error and claimed Bruce made unpleasant remarks about her before the recording began, adding that the studio audience in Derby had been “wound up” against her.

The BBC earlier acknowledged Abbott was right about the polling figures.