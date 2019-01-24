A Woman Has Carried The Ceremonial Mace Into The House Of Lords For The First Time

History was made in the House of Lords on Thursday as peers witnessed the first ever woman carry out one of its oldest and most well-known traditions.

New deputy yeoman usher, Fiona Channon, carried the ceremonial mace into Parliament’s upper chamber – which must be in place while the House is sitting.

She is the first female to carry out the ceremonial task in the Lords’ history, which stretches back to the 11th century.

Lord Speaker Norman Fowler congratulated Channon on Twitter.