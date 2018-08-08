Firefighters have captured the moment a “firenado” - a fire tornado resembling a twister - engulfed a plastics factory in Derbyshire.

The cyclonic vista was created by a combination of turbulent air and intense heat, and was tackled by officers from services in Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Staffordshire.

Firefighters began on the blaze at Ravensbourn Plastics from about 1.20am on Tuesday and were still damping down the fire by the afternoon.