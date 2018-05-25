One ‘First Dates’ hopeful wound up sparking a heated conversation on social media during the most recent episode, with a clumsy and ill-advised comment about having been born into the “wrong race”.
Thursday’s episode of the Channel 4 dating show introduced us to Ruth, who over the course of her episode disclosed that her idol was Kim Kardashian, was a big fan of Soca music and was a carnival dancer.
So far so… questionable.
Ruth then took things up a notch when she spoke to the cameras away from her date, explaining: “I relate more to black culture than I do to my own culture. I think I’ve got born in the wrong race syndrome, where I am white but I feel more black inside, probably.”
And there we have it, folks. A ‘First Dates’ diner who feels she has “born in the wrong race syndrome”.
Needless to say, the good people of Twitter were very quick on Ruth’s heels to point out why what she said was dodgy at best and full-on offensive at worst, so we’ll let them take it from here:
During her date, as the tweets above mention, Ruth also opened up about her past cosmetic procedures, saying: “The guys I go for don’t really appreciate skinny girls, they appreciate curvy girls. So I thought the surgery would make me more curvy, and make me more attractive to them.”
But Ruth isn’t the only ‘First Dates’ diner to rub viewers up the wrong way of late, after one contestant was accused of “internal homophobia” when he said he hoped the man he was set up with would be “straight-acting”.
He said: “This is a very controversial term in the gay community – I want them to be straight-acting… When you find a gay that likes football, it is like finding a KitKat that is just all chocolate and I’m like, ‘I have won this’.”