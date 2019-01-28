Some popular fitness trackers overestimate the number of calories users burn during exercise, an investigation has uncovered.

The Fitbit Charge 2, the best-selling fitness tracker in the UK, overestimated the amount of calories burned while walking by more than 50%, according to the research led by Aberystwyth University.

It was found to be far more accurate when used to track running through, underestimating the calories burned by just 4%.

The study comes as a separate paper by the Academy of Medical Royal Colleges warns data from fitness trackers can wrongly suggest illness, through inaccurate measurements of heart rate and blood pressure.

The authors say that the NHS may struggle as fitness trackers become more prevalent, because a large number of people “have erroneously been told to attend [treatment] by their AI-enabled Fitbit or smartphone”, according to The Times.