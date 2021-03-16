Making time to work out while remaining on top of all-important household jobs can be difficult, but have you ever thought about combining the two?

Johnny, from Lytham St Annes, is one of the many Brits who wants to get fitter but lacks the motivation to hit the gym.

Thankfully, there are plenty of ways to work out without leaving the house. You don’t necessarily need a YouTube tutorial or instructor-led Zoom class either, as many household chores involve getting your body moving and muscles working.

In the video above, Meerkat Mindset expert Russell Kane sets Johnny a challenge that will get his pulse rate up and make sure key jobs are completed.

“I’m going to get you motivated, pumped and you’re going to get chores done,” Russell explains. “Everything going to be sparkling – even your six pack. Let’s get this gym dodger into gear.”

Johnny has just one hour to clean the car, rid the hot tub of dirty water, rake the garden leaves, mop the kitchen and move a stack of boxes from the house to the garage.

The average gym membership costs £500 a year, so completing the physically demanding chores will save Johnny money as well as time, giving him more cash and precious hours to spend doing the stuff he loves.

How does he get on with the chores? And does completing them feel like a proper workout? Watch the video above to find out.

