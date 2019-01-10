5 Diet Changes You Can Make Right Now For The Sake Of The Environment

From ditching bottled water to keeping your avocado habit in check, here are five ways to do your bit.

But rather than dieting for weight loss, have you thought about making longer-term tweaks to the food you eat to help ease the burden on the environment?

Every January, many of us make new year’s resolutions around food – usually consisting of cutting out the bad stuff we all gorged on in December.

1. Avoid Reaching For Cheap Meat And Dairy.

Meat and dairy have a heftier cost than other food types when it comes to harmful gas emissions and the energy required to produce them – this is because animals need a lot of feed and to be kept warm.

If you’re a meat eater, shopping more consciously can really make a difference. Instead of buying chicken breasts every time you go to the supermarket, opt for lesser-used cuts. And, if you can afford it, shopping at a local butcher or choosing higher-welfare and organic cuts can also bring an environmental benefit.

Studies claim that cutting back on meat and dairy, even for a couple of days a week, can make a difference. However, if you shop for alternatives, bear in mind plant-based foods also carry an environmental cost, so it’s best to do your research if this is a concern.

When it comes to dairy milk alternatives some are better than others, reports the BBC. Almond milk, for example, requires far less energy to produce than dairy but needs much more water to produce than soy or oat milk.

2. Cut Down On Those Avocado Brunches.

While plant-based foods have a lesser footprint than meat and dairy, some require more resources to grow than others. Avocados, for example, take a lot of water to grow and then need to be shipped overseas.

Whats more, reports suggest that as the tasty Instagrammable favourite has rocketed in popularity globally, so too has its price in the countries where it’s farmed, making the staple food pretty pricey for local populations.

It’s highly nutritious, but if you swap a portion of avocado out for more local pulses and vegetables now and again, you can help reduce those air miles. Nuts, peas, and beans are some of the best proteins when it comes to environmental impact or, if you’ve got a garden or some window space for a plant box, grow some of your own ingredients.