Five Politics Stories You Might Have Missed As MPs Break For Easter

It’s that time of year again, when everyone stocks up on chocolate and Theresa May goes on a walking holiday. (Gulp).

Parliament begins its 17-day Easter recess on Thursday, giving government ministers the chance to rush out all the statements and announcements they’d rather not see leading the news agenda.

We’ve pulled together a few from this week, to make sure everyone is up-to-date ahead of their four-day weekend:

1. Housing benefit U-turn

DWP secretary Esther McVey announced she will be reversing a policy drawn up by David Cameron and George Osborne which prevented jobless under-22s getting government help with their rental costs.

Charities had warned the move put thousands of young people at risk of homelessness, but Theresa May decided to push ahead with the policy when she became prime minister.

In a written statement on Thursday, McVey said her department would scrap the cut, meaning all 18-21-year-olds will be entitled to claim support for housing costs under the new Universal Credit benefit system.

“This decision ensures that there are no unintended barriers to young people accessing housing on the basis of their age alone and getting into work, and is in line with the government’s launch of the Homelessness Reduction Act and our commitment to eradicating rough sleeping by 2027,” she added.