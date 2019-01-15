Police Hunt Five Suspects In Jaden Moodie Murder Investigation

Police are hunting five suspects involved in the murder of a 14-year-old boy who was rammed off a moped and stabbed.

Keen boxer Jaden Moodie died on January 8 after the “barbaric” attack in Bickley Road, Leyton, east London.

Five men in a black B Class Mercedes smashed into the moped, which had been reported stolen, before three of them got out and stabbed him more than seven times.

Speaking at the scene of Jaden’s death on Tuesday, Detective Chief Inspector Chris Soole said the community is “up in arms” about the “particularly barbaric” death.

He said: “They are as disgusted as we are regarding this crime, this tragic, cowardly crime, as, quite rightly, a community up in arms about the death of a 14-year-old boy should be.”

Officers are returning to the scene of the crime on Tuesday evening, one week since Jaden’s death, to appeal for witnesses.

They will also visit Carlisle Road, where the Mercedes was dumped.