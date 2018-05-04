Five Stories You Might Have Missed In Local Elections Week

As voters across England prepared to go to the polls in this year’s local elections, the news agenda was dominated by speculation.

Would Labour sweep to victory in traditionally Conservative London boroughs? Or would the Tories hold their ground? And are the Lib Dems really about to see a revival of fortunes?

You can find the answers to all these questions and more in our verdict on the results so far.

But for those suffering a chronic case of election fatigue, here’s a list of stories you may have missed amid the build-up and analysis:

1. Youth offending cash delayed

There are fears the government is planning to slash much-needed cash to tackle youth offending, after ministers failed to confirm funding for the Youth Justice Board (YJB) for this year.

The YJB is responsible for specialist teams of youth workers who spend time in communities helping to turn children and young people away from a life of crime.

London is currently in the grip of a violent crime crisis, with Met Police launching their 60th murder investigation of the year this week following the death of a man at Queensbury Tube station.

Sadiq Khan, the capital’s mayor, said the delay showed the government was “desperately weak on the causes of crime”.

Central government funding for youth offending teams has been halved since 2010, from £145m in 2010/11 to £72m in 2017/18 – and concern is now building that the next pot of money could be smaller still.

Justice Secretary David Gauke promised to confirm this year’s funding settlement after the local elections, so watch this space.