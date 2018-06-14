PA Kyle Yule was murdered in a 'revenge' attack in Kent

Five teenagers who set upon a defenceless boy “like vultures” - murdering him on the doorstep of his best friend’s home - have been jailed for a combined 88 years. The gang of rival teenagers set upon Kyle Yule during a “senseless” “revenge attack” on October 6 last year in Gillingham, Kent. The 17-year-old was stabbed five times after he was chased from a parked car and died on the operating table in the early hours of the next morning. The murder followed months of tit-for-tat attacks between teenagers in Medway towns, Maidstone Crown Court was told on Thursday. Sentencing all the teenagers to detention for life, Judge Adele Williams said: “This was a revenge attack. It was a senseless, ruthless and calculated killing, for which not one of you has at any stage shown any sign of remorse.”

Kent Police/PA Victor Maibvisira was convicted of murder after an eight-week trial

Victor Maibvisira, 19, Shezakia Daley, 18, both of Gillingham; Tyler Ralph, of Hertfordshire and Ephrain Akinwunmi-Streets, of Sittingbourne, both 17 and 16-year-old Jordan Dania, of Croydon, were all convicted of Yule’s murder after an eight-week trial. None of the defendants reacted as their sentences were passed, but some of their relatives, who were sat in the packed court room, fell to the floor in tears as they were led away. The sentences will be served in youth detention centres until the defendants turn 21. Ring-leader Maibvisira will serve a minimum term of 24 years, while the other defendants each received a minimum term of 16. Judge Williams warned the teenagers they may never be released. Yule’s mother Nikki, who burst into tears as she read a victim impact statement to the court, branded her son’s killers “cowards” and said they had “ruined lives forever”. “Kyle was loving, kind-hearted, warm, funny, handsome and full of life. He was my best friend,” she added. “You were cowards running around with weapons. “How dare you sit there and look forward to your birthdays.

Kent Police/PA Shezakia Daley was among five people convicted