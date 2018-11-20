With teachers who wash their students’ clothes and make up for missed Christmas presents – all with the utmost discretion – one primary school in Lancashire has been awarded the title of happiest primary school in Britain.

Flakefleet School in Fleetwood, Lancashire, won the accolade thanks to the amazing lengths teachers go to in supporting their pupils.

Crowned the winner at the National Happiness Awards, hosted by training organisation Laughology, the school was recognised for putting happiness at the heart of its day-to-day workings.

In its nomination, head teacher Dave McPartlin said the school is in a deprived area in Lancashire, where poverty is on the increase.

“Over the last few months staff have had to help feed our children, wash their clothes and provide presents at birthdays and Christmas when necessary,” he wrote. “This is all done whilst helping everyone keep their dignity as nobody should ever be too proud to feel unable to ask for help.”

Speaking to HuffPost UK about the win, McPartlin said: “We were all thrilled to be shortlisted for the nation’s happiest school but to come out overall winner is the stuff dreams are made of. We’re amongst a growing number of schools and businesses that recognise that a happy workforce is a more productive one. It goes without saying that happy learners will do better in school.