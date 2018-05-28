An elderly man has died in Walsall after his vehicle was submerged in water when flash floods hit the area.
West Midlands Police were called to the scene in Rushall at around 2am on Monday.
The victim, who is believed to be in his eighties, was rushed to hospital, but was pronounced dead shortly after arrival. His next of kin have been informed.
The man’s death comes after parts of the West Midlands were hit with more than a month’s rain in just one hour on Sunday.
Flash flooding was seen across parts of Birmingham, with the major route into the city left impassable due to water up to 5ft deep.
Commenting on the incident, Chief Inspector Paul Ditta said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the man who died today.
“There are a number of roads affected across the region that have been badly affected by the flooding.
“Many people will be heading away for the half term break and I’d urge people to take care on the roads and allow extra time to travel.”
