An elderly man has died in Walsall after his vehicle was submerged in water when flash floods hit the area.

West Midlands Police were called to the scene in Rushall at around 2am on Monday.

The victim, who is believed to be in his eighties, was rushed to hospital, but was pronounced dead shortly after arrival. His next of kin have been informed.

The man’s death comes after parts of the West Midlands were hit with more than a month’s rain in just one hour on Sunday.

Flash flooding was seen across parts of Birmingham, with the major route into the city left impassable due to water up to 5ft deep.