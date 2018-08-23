Rare Flesh-Eating STI Discovered In UK - What You Need To Know About It

A young woman from Southport has been diagnosed with a rare flesh-eating STI in what is thought to be a UK-first, according to a Freedom of Information request (FOI) submitted by online pharmacy Chemist 4 U. The infection, called donovanosis, presents itself as ulcers which bleed and may eventually let off a foul smell. Over time they might grow and, if left for weeks, bacteria will begin to eat away at healthy bodily tissue. “Also known as Granuloma Inguinale, it is caused by a bacteria known as klebsiella granulomatis,” Dr Kenny Livingstone, a registered GP and founder of ZoomDoc, told HuffPost UK. “It can be mistaken for syphilis and is characterised by non-painful genital ulcers.”

santypan via Getty Images

The first sign of infection is usually a small pimple or swelling on the skin, or a slightly larger lump (over 5 mm in diameter), which then becomes an ulcer, according to BASHH. The ulcer might then bleed, develop a terrible smell, and the tissue around the ulcer may begin to erode away. According to the British Association of Sexual Health and HIV (BASHH), the genitals are affected in 90% of cases and the groin area in 10%. In 6% of cases, ulcers form on the lip, gums, cheek, palate and pharynx (part of the throat behind the nose and mouth). In men, ulcers most commonly affect the foreskin, band of tissue around the foreskin and base of the penis. In women, it’s typically found on the labia minora (the smaller inner folds of the vulva) and fourchette (rear rim of the vulva). The infection is mostly contracted through sex, however it can be passed on in other ways. “Direct skin-to-skin, sexual contact can spread the infection so if you have any ulcers or open wounds it is important to avoid sexual intercourse and seek advice from a GP or sexual health clinic,” said Dr Livingstone.