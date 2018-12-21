Flights at Gatwick Airport have been suspended again after another suspected drone sighting, causing more misery for passengers ahead of Christmas.

The latest sighting happened at around 5.10pm on Friday and came after the UK’s second biggest airport re-opened earlier in day following a 32-hour shutdown, prompting the mass cancelation of flights.

An airport spokeswoman said: “We have currently suspended airfield operations as a precaution due to a suspected drone sighting.”

A police spokesman confirmed that flights from Gatwick have been suspended for safety reasons following “unconfirmed reports” of another drone sighting.

Flights had resumed on Friday after at least two devices were seen hovering close to Gatwick’s runway just after 9pm on Wednesday.

Some 115,000 passengers had been impacted.