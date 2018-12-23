Birmingham Airport: Flights Resume Following Air Traffic Control Fault

Flights to and from Birmingham Airport have resumed after an air traffic control fault temporarily halted services.

Air traffic management organisation Eurocontrol said that the fault was caused by a failure of the electronic flight plan system.

A spokesman for the airport said: “Following the earlier air traffic control technical fault, Birmingham Airport has now resolved the issue and operations have now resumed.

“We thank passengers for their patience and apologise for any inconvenience this has caused.”

The fault follows days of chaos at Gatwick airport, after reported drone activity brought operations to a standstill.