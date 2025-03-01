This Trick Turned My American Pancakes From Rubbery Discs To Fluffy Perfection

Amy Glover / HuffPost UK Pancake batter with blueberries, uncooked, on the left; fluffy pancakes cooking on the right

I’m pretty fussy about my food. Even though I cook a lot, I reckon I’ve only got a few recipes (brownies, carrot cake, rocky road, roast potatoes, and fudge, to name a few) down to what I’d consider a consistent 10/10.

Unfortunately, pancakes, especially the fluffy American-style ones, are definitely not on that list.

For some reason, my efforts often end up rubbery and gummy, anaemic and eggy; nothing at all like the fluffy, golden, crispy-edged food of my dreams.

Or at least, they used to. Because with Pancake Tuesday around the corner, I decided to try out a few tricks to perfect the decadent breakfast, and one of them has become a non-negotiable ― it delivers the perfect texture every time.

Amy Glover / HuffPost UK A sad, rubbery, thin attempt at American pancakes from the writer

What’s the secret to fluffy American pancakes?

The main difference between American pancakes and crepes is the addition of baking powder, a raising agent that makes the food thicker and fluffier.

When you’re making a cake with baking powder or baking soda, it’s usually advised to put it in the oven as soon as possible before the agent gets to work. It could go limp as it bakes otherwise.

So, following that philosophy, I used to put American pancake batter into a preheated pan the second I finished beating it.

But as it turns out, that’s not advised in this case.

Flour company King Arthur says that it’s important to let American pancake batter rest for a minimum of five minutes, which “allows the leaveners in the batter to be almost fully activated.”

That should result in the “tallest and lightest pancakes possible,” they say.

The company adds: “You’ll know when it’s ready because the batter gives a little jiggle if you tap the mixing bowl, instead of looking thin like water.”

I’ll admit I was nervous trying it for the first time, but it definitely worked ― batter that had been allowed to rest for seven minutes, which is how long it took to achieve the jiggle King Arthur flour described, provided the lightest, tallest, crispiest golden pancakes I’ve ever made.

Amy Glover / HuffPost UK A fluffier result

Why does resting the batter matter?

According to Tasting Table, it gives the batter more time to absorb the flour ― ensuring a smoother and lighter result.

It’ll also help to release fluff-creating starches and protein from the flour too.

As for the baking soda I was so worried about, it seems a five-minute rest will actually help to distribute it more evenly throughout the batter ― ensuring far better results.