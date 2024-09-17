Noticing This In Your Mouth Can Be A Sign Of Vitamin Deficiency

Ugur Karakoc

Most of us know about iron deficiency anaemia, a condition which affects an estimated 3% of men and 8% of women in the UK.

It’s often caused by blood loss or pregnancy and can present itself as lethargy, heart palpitations, paleness and shortness of breath.

But vitamin B12 or B9 (also known as folate) deficiency can also create a form of anaemia that many of us don’t know about.

While iron deficiency anaemia lowers your red blood cell count, which makes it harder for oxygen to move around your body, folate or vitamin B12 deficiency anaemia can lead to abnormally large red blood cells that can’t do their job properly, the NHS says.

Identifying folate deficiency or vitamin B12 deficiency early on is key because, as the NHS says, “although many of the symptoms improve with treatment, some problems caused by the condition can be irreversible”.

How can I tell if I have folate or vitamin B12 deficiency anaemia?

Though not everyone with a vitamin B12 or folate deficiency will have developed vitamin B12 or folate deficiency anaemia, not getting enough of either means you’re likely to see signs and will need treatment.

Signs you may not be getting enough vitamin B12 or folate ― anaemia or not ―include extreme tiredness, “pins and needles,” muscle weakness and even confusion and/or depression.

Meanwhile, other signs of the condition take place in your mouth.

A “sore or red tongue, sometimes with mouth ulcers” is one potential giveaway, the NHS says, while healthcare provider Cleveland Clinic’s site says your sense of taste may also be reduced.

You can also face headaches, indigestion, palpitations, a lack of appetite, vision problems, diarrhoea and problems with memory, understanding and judgment.

Sometimes, a vitamin B12 deficiency can cause neurological or nervous system symptoms. You might face issues with numbness, balance, coordination, incontinence, and numbness.

When should I see a doctor?

Book a visit with your GP as soon as you suspect a vitamin B12 or folate deficiency.

“It’s important for vitamin B12 or folate deficiency anaemia to be diagnosed and treated as soon as possible,” the NHS says.

Cleveland Clinic’s site says that untreated B12 or folate deficiency can have complications like infertility, decreased cognitive function, dementia or even some cancers.