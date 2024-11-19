I'm A Pregnancy Expert — Here's Why The Government's New Flour Law Matters

freestocks via Unsplash

Folic acid, which the NHS recommends taking at least three months before trying for a baby and 12 weeks after conception, is pivotal for healthy foetal development.

That’s partly why the government introduced new legislation yesterday that will mean all non-wholemeal flour has to be fortified with folic acid from the end of 2026.

“These measures are a simple and effective intervention to improve health outcomes in babies, giving them the best start in life,” Andrew Gwynne, Minister for Public Health and Prevention, said.

Speaking to HuffPost UK, fertility nurse specialist Marija Skujina, founder of fertility and pregnancy clinic Plan Your Baby, shared exactly why the new law will be so beneficial.

How does folic acid help foetal development?

The vitamin is “essential for DNA synthesis, repair, and cell division, making it critical during periods of rapid cell growth, such as in foetal development,” Skujina told HuffPost UK.

Before pregnancy, it can help to support your egg health and ensure healthy cell division; once you’re pregnant, it helps to properly close something called the neural tube, which becomes the baby’s brain and spinal cord.

“This legislation is critical because it directly addresses neural tube defects (NTDs), such as spina bifida and anencephaly, which occur in the early stages of pregnancy,” Skujina shared.

“These conditions can severely affect a child’s physical and mental health, leading to issues like paralysis and cognitive impairment.”

But while the benefits of folic acid are well-documented, the founder says that even parents who want the best for their child don’t always expect to get pregnant when they do.

That means the three-month folic acid lead-up won’t have been possible, Skujina added. So, “by fortifying a staple food like flour, the general population benefits from increased folate levels, ensuring better protection for developing foetuses.”

She continues, “Globally, countries that have adopted folic acid fortification have seen a significant decline in NTD cases.

“In the UK, it is estimated that hundreds of pregnancies annually could be spared these devastating outcomes, reducing emotional and financial burdens on families and the healthcare system.”

How much folic acid should I take, and what are some good sources?

If you’re trying to get pregnant, the fertility expert says you should take 400 micrograms (mcg) of folic acid daily.

Some people might need a whopping 5000mcg, or 5mg, per day, she adds. That might apply to you if you’re taking certain anti-epileptic medications, have diabetes, or have a disorder that affects how your body metabolises folate.

The founder says that the following are good sources of folate:

Natural sources (folate):

Leafy greens (spinach, kale, broccoli)

Legumes (lentils, chickpeas, black beans)

Citrus fruits (oranges, grapefruit)

Avocados

Asparagus

Fortified foods: