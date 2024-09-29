Follow These 5 Easy Tips To Minimise Your Risk Of Developing Coronary Heart Disease

Unsplash

According to the British Heart Foundation, it’s estimated that more than 250 million people are living with coronary heart disease (CHD).

Globally, around 145 million men and 110 million women have coronary heart disease, and it kills an estimated nine million people per year. In fact, in 2021, it was the world’s biggest single killer.

The condition develops slowly over time and the symptoms can be different for everyone. Some people do not know they have CHD before they have a heart attack.

However, some symptoms can include: chest pain, shortness of breath, feeling faint and feeling sick, as well as pain in the shoulders, arms, neck, back and stomach.

Thankfully, you can reduce your risk of developing CHD.

HuffPost UK spoke with Dr Kathryn Basford, a certified GP at ZAVA Online Doctor, an online GP practice which provides assessments and prescriptions, to learn more about reducing our risk of developing CHD.

How to reduce your risk of developing Coronary Heart Disease

Eat a healthy diet

Dr Basford said: “Eating a low-fat, high-fibre diet is helpful. You should eat more fruit, vegetables and unsaturated fats, and avoid saturated fats and salt.

“Diets high in fats and cholesterol – such as the ‘carnivore diet’, where only animal-based foods (like meat, fish, eggs, and some dairy) are consumed – elevate heart disease risks, especially for those with genetic predispositions to heart issues.”

Be physically active

Dr Basford advised that exercising is key to keeping your heart healthy and maintaining a healthy weight.

Even a small amount of exercise can go a long way. Three 45 minute walks a week can be beneficial for your physical health, and help to prevent dementia.

Give up smoking

Smoking can seriously damage your heart’s health and put additional pressure on it.

While giving up smoking isn’t easy, the NHS has local stop smoking services that can help you get started with giving up.

Reduce your alcohol intake

Binge drinking or long-term drinking above the recommended limits can massively increase your risk of having a heart attack.

Maintain healthy cholesterol levels

Dr Basford said: “High cholesterol can lead to a buildup in your arteries which increases your likelihood of developing CHD.