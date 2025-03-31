Food Influencers Are Making Uncomfortable Eye Contact With You — And They're Doing It On Purpose

Olga Pankova via Getty Images

Food trends that thrive on TikTok and Instagram need to have a strong visual hook. Something about the thumbnail image must capture users’ attention and get them to stop their scrolling, so viral hits like the Dubai chocolate bar and Chamoy pickles rely on bright colours, clear lighting, and — in many cases — creators making eye contact with viewers and taking a big bite of the dish in question.

This trend of social creators eating up-close-and-personal on camera has been a major influence on food-related TikToks and Instagram videos for years now, and while this video style is polarizing (more on that later), it definitely succeeds in getting users to click and watch.

But why do viewers find it compelling to watch creators chew and swallow? To dig deeper into this trend, we turned to a group of social media marketers, content creators and psychologists.

The eye contact and intimacy help creators connect on a personal and authentic level with their followers.

It may have derived from a trend back in the early 2010s, when the South Korean trend of “mukbang” became a worldwide fascination. Mukbang videos featured creators eating on camera and discussing the food as they chewed and swallowed, and in most cases, mukbang involved large quantities of food being ordered and consumed.

Today’s eating videos don’t always follow the mukbang formula exactly; the “eating a lot at one time” part isn’t nearly as popular as it once was, largely because audiences are now more cognizant of food waste. But the choice to make eye contact with the camera while eating remains as widespread as ever because this type of body language creates a sense of closeness between the creator and the viewer.

Inigo Rivero, a former TikTok employee who now works as the marketing director for TikTok-focused agency House Of Marketers, explained that “these videos where creators eat while interacting with the audience are not just food-related — they are a connection. The close-up shots, the sounds of crunching and slurping, and the personal commentary make it like having a friend to share a meal with, and that is why it is working.”

This type of content helps viewers forge “a parasocial relationship [with] content creators. This video style has exponentially grown in popularity because of its default intention: to connect and engage with the viewers. The audience feels included,” said Annie Chu, a Dallas, Texas-based content creator (and close-up video maker) who runs the @dfwfoodnites account on Instagram (almost 3,500 followers).

Viewers also gravitate to these videos because of their authenticity. Because they’re generally shot and released simultaneously, “you get to see the creator’s reaction in real time — there’s no faking it. You get up close and show the food, you go in hard describing the flavors and the textures, you show your reaction to what you ate. It’s enjoyable to watch someone else enjoying something — and it’s equally funny to watch someone regret their next bite,” said Athena Nash, a talent manager at Underscore Talent, an agency that reps many TikTokers and other social content creators.

AfricaImages via Getty Images What some people see as aggressive, others see as "making a connection."

In addition to the parasocial appeal and the creator’s genuine reactions, some TikTok users see these videos as an opportunity to live vicariously through the on-camera personality, “particularly those who are dieting or avoiding late-night snacking. Watching others eat allows them to enjoy the visual and sensory aspects of food without consuming it themselves. Research suggests that this can help people manage cravings and feel emotionally and physically satisfied despite not eating,” MJ Kim, assistant professor of public relations at Flagler College in St. Augustine, Florida, told us.

These videos also appeal to viewers looking for ASMR content

The close and personal experience of watching a creator eat while making direct eye contact with you represents a big part of these videos’ attractiveness, but what about the chewing sounds? According to psychologists, these elements may relate to ASMR, or autonomous sensory meridian response. ”[This] refers to the tingling sensation that starts at the scalp and travels down to the neck and spine when one is exposed to particular auditory or visual stimuli,” said Nick Bach, a psychologist who practices in Louisville, Kentucky.

Bach went on to tell us that “ASMR is highly appreciated for its capacity to elicit soothing and gentle, almost meditative sensations, which is why people use it to relieve stress and regulate emotions.” Food content creators have seen the success of ASMR videos on YouTube and TikTok, and they’re now “incorporating ASMR techniques into their videos by amplifying eating sounds — such as slurping, chewing, crunching and sticky textures — to create a more immersive viewing experience for their audience,” Kim said.

Kim believes that recent technology makes these close-contact eating videos more alluring to viewers seeking ASMR relief. “With the advancement of technology, most creators now have access to high-quality microphones, cameras and professional broadcasting equipment. This has made it easier for any creator to create ASMR content, as ASMR relies heavily on high-quality audio that triggers tingling sensations or physical responses in viewers,” Kim explained.

For restaurants and brands, these videos allow them to put their food front and centre

The illusion of social connection and the ASMR perks explain why social media users and creators like these videos, but how do restaurants and food brands feel about them?

Generally speaking, our experts told us that businesses appreciate the marketing and the wide reach of TikTok videos.

“For many of the business owners, it’s a no-brainer — free advertising highlights their food in an entertaining and real-time way. It’s not just showing pretty decor; instead, it shows their food in a different way and the [creators’] natural reactions to it. It gives potential customers a real look at what’s available without any filters and whets their appetites,” Kosi Harris, a marketing and PR professional based in New York City, told us.

But some viewers are turned off by the sounds of chewing and swallowing

Some social media users (myself included, if I’m being honest) also balk at the sight of content creators masticating their food in real time and the smacking, squishing and crunching sounds that come along for the ride.

“The most common complaints I’ve seen in the comments sections ... would be the messiness, eye contact, or food itself. People have different content styles. Some would consume food and/or drinks in a messy way to evoke certain negative reactions. Some would have more intense eye contact than others. Some would eat food that doesn’t look or sound appealing. Viewers have unique preferences, so creators want to target these niche groups,” Chu told us.

The ASMR element can also spur negative reactions from viewers. “My published research on ASMR has found that not all viewers enjoy these enhanced sounds,” Kim said. “Some people report unpleasant reactions to certain ASMR elements, such as excessive crunching or slurping, which they find disturbing or even disgusting. This negative emotional response can hinder their enjoyment and may lead them to stop watching.”

