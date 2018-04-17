A teenager has died after a stabbing in east London overnight as the capital continues to be gripped by a surge in knife-crime.
Police, paramedics and London’s Air Ambulance were called to Chestnut Avenue, Forest Gate, at about 10.50pm where an 18-year-old man was pronounced dead 40 minutes later.
No arrests have been made.
Police are yet to declare it a murder but it is being treated as such, HuffPost has been told.
Formal identification and a post-mortem examination are due to take place, the Met said.
A cordon remains at the scene and police on Tuesday urged anyone with information on the incident to come forward.
London Mayor Sadiq Khan on Tuesday said his “heart goes out to the friends and family of the teenager who lost his life”, in a message on Facebook.
Khan reiterated police’s appeal for information, saying “there is no honour in helping those responsible escape justice”.
Khan added: “Every single death from knife crime is an absolute tragedy, and I am determined to rid our city of this dreadful scourge.
“Extra resources for the police from City Hall are already being used for more enforcement work and perpetrators of violent crime are being targeted. We are also relentlessly focusing on prevention - funding services for young people which give them a path away from crime.”
Monday’s death comes after two people died of stab wounds in separate domestic incidents in London on Sunday.
It also adds to almost 60 murder investigations launched by the Met so far this year and comes just over a week since Home Secretary Amber Rudd released her serious violence strategy.
The stabbing also comes after 11 homicides involving teenagers were launched in London since January.
These include the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Tanesha Melbourne-Blake in Tottenham earlier this month, along with the death, minutes later, of 16-year-old Amaan Shakoor in Walthamstow.
Eighteen-year-old Israel Ogunsola was stabbed to death in Hackney just days later.