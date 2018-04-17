A teenager has died after a stabbing in east London overnight as the capital continues to be gripped by a surge in knife-crime.

Police, paramedics and London’s Air Ambulance were called to Chestnut Avenue, Forest Gate, at about 10.50pm where an 18-year-old man was pronounced dead 40 minutes later.

No arrests have been made.

Police are yet to declare it a murder but it is being treated as such, HuffPost has been told.