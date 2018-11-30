Forget Christmas Jumpers, We're All About Xmas Shirts This Year

Just when you thought the festive season couldn’t get any better – Christmas shirts are a real life thing.
If you’re not one for the classic Chrissy jumper, or you’re running out of fashion to celebrate the best time of year, these shirts are for you.
There’s puddings, Santas and even festive flamingos. Read on my friend, it’s about to get real.
Puddings Galore
Burgundy Christmas Pudding Polo Shirt, George by Asda, £10,
Wear your heart on your sleeve in this pud-tastic number - because Christmas pudding is life.
Rein it in
Novelty shirt, Cotton Traders, £25
This one is simple but loud at the same time, and nothing says Christmas like reindeer.
Festive Flamingos
Pure Cotton Flamingo Christmas Shirt, Marks & Spencer, £15
Flamingos will never not be cool. Give them some funky shoes, an line em up next to Santa hat wearing cactus, and it’s a full on party.
Santa slays
Santa print shirt in black, ASOS, £25
If you’re not already sold from the model’s blue steel, this stylish number is one of our faves. We love the detail of Santa’s face, and the stars.
Novelty shirt, Cotton Traders, £25
It’s hard not to get excited about your pets in reindeer antlers. Festive af.
Santa on the move
Blue biking Santa print Christmas shirt, George by Asda, £10
We love Santa and his eco-friendly ride, zooming across this shirt. Get excited about his imminent arrival in this jazzy number.
Brussel shout
Pure Cotton Brussel Sprouts Christmas Shirt, Marks & Spencer, £15
Learn to love the humble brussel sprout with this jaunty shirt. It’s a sprout party and we’re into it.
San-tastic
Mens Navy Christmas Short Sleeve Shirt, Peacocks, £14
Straight to the point with this short sleeve shirt - perfect for any festive season event.
