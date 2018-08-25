London Ambulance service received over 1,200 letters and messages of thanks to recognise its work in 2017, with an average of 100 messages arriving per month.

The service told HuffPost UK some notes and gifts were sent in from as far away as Japan and the US.

In June this year, more than 300 members of London Ambulance staff were thanked in cards and letters of appreciation from the public. A spokesperson for the service said: “We’re humbled to receive messages and appreciate every single one.”