Former CIA Director Accuses Trump Of 'Extortion' Over Withdrawal Of Intelligence To Ukraine

A former CIA director has accused Donald Trump of “extortion” by stopping the sharing of US intelligence with Ukraine.

John Brennan told Times Radio the “absolutely unprecedented” move could have “devastating consequences” for Kyiv.

The White House confirmed that it was pausing the sharing of intelligence as part of its attempts to bring Ukraine to the negotiating table to agree a peace deal with Russia.

Brennan, who served under six US presidents, said: “I’ve never seen anything like this in my nearly 35 years of experience ... whereby US intelligence was stopped for a political purpose and to try to coerce a partner like Ukraine to accede to the wishes of an administration.

“I think it could be calamitous on the battlefield if this remains in place over time”.

He added: “I see it more as a pressure tactic and extortion.”

Explaining why losing access to US intelligence was potentially so damaging for Ukraine, Brennan said: “The Europeans do not have the capability to provide the type of intelligence that the US intelligence community has been providing - all different types of intelligence that again feeds and fuels the Ukrainian government, military, security, intelligence services.

“You take away that, you really do enfeeble the Ukrainian services.”

Trump has been stepping up the pressure on Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy in recent days as he tries to end the war.

Zelenskyy had been due to sign a deal which would have given the US access to Ukraine’s mineral resources in exchange for some military support, but pulled out following last week’s extraordinary Oval Office bust-up.

Trump and his vice-president, JD Vance, berated him in front of the media, accusing Zelenskyy of not being grateful enough for America’s support.

The Ukrainian leader has since spoken of his regret over what happened and said he is still willing to sign the deal.

Britain and France are also trying to come up with their own peace proposals, which they could present to Trump in Washington next week.

Industry minister Sarah Jones told Times Radio this morning that the UK was “an honest broker” in the process, but would not be drawn on America withdrawing intelligence from Ukraine.