Former Shadow Minister Christina Rees Loses Labour Whip Over Bullying Claims

The disciplinary action against Rees means there are now 14 independent MPs in the House of Commons.

A former member of Jeremy Corbyn’s shadow cabinet has had the Labour whip removed following allegations of bullying.

Christina Rees, who served as shadow Wales secretary, will now sit as an independent MP in the Commons while an investigation is carried out.

The Guardian reported that Rees, the MP for Neath, will also have her party membership suspended until the case is resolved.

In a statement issued to the newspaper, Rees said: “There has been a complaint made against me to the Labour Party, which is under investigation and I am therefore under an administrative suspension until the process is concluded.

“I’m not aware of the details of the complaint but I am fully cooperating with the investigation.”

The action taken against Rees comes just weeks after Labour removed the whip from Rupa Huq after she was accused of making “racist” comments against chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng, whom she described as “superficially” black.

Last week Tory MP Conor Burns was sacked as a trade minister and had the whip withdrawn after allegations of “inappropriate behaviour” were made against him at the Conservative Party conference.

