Former Tory Ministers Warn They Could Be Next To Quit Party

Two former ministers have said they could quit the Conservative Party if Theresa May ends up backing a no-deal Brexit.

The ex-education secretary Justine Greening and former attorney general Dominic Grieve have both suggested they could join the defectors.

Greening, who backs a second referendum, said on Thursday she would be staying in the Conservative Party “for the moment”.

But she told BBC Radio 4′s Today programme she had “considered” signing up to The Independent Group (TIG) of breakaway MPs.

She warned that the Tories would no longer be credible if they simply became “a Brexit party”.

“I don’t think I would be able to stay part of a party that was simply a Brexit party that had crashed us out of the European Union,” she said.