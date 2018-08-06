Fortnite is heading to Android phones and while we don’t have an exact release date we do know it’s definitely happening and soon. Unlike almost every other game and app on Android you won’t be able to download Fortnite from the Google Play Store. Instead its makers Epic Games will require everyone to head to Fortnite’s website where you’ll be given instructions on how to download the game.

Epice Games

Why? Quite simply, money. Google asks for a 30% cut of all sales made by the apps and games that use the Google Play Store. Consider then how much money Fortnite makes already and it’s not surprising that Epic doesn’t particularly fancy parting with 30% of its profits unless it absolutely has to. Unlike Apple which forces all apps and games to use the App Store, Google doesn’t actually require you to use Google Play to download an app or game onto an Android smartphone. As such Epic has chosen to skip Google Play Store and instead will be distributing it via its own website.

HuffPost UK