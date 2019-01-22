How Four Doctors Have Made A Second Brexit Vote Possible By Ditching Party Tribalism

The idea of a second EU referendum was routinely laughed out of the room just a few months ago. But, with just weeks before the UK is supposed to quit the bloc, it has surged up the agenda to become a genuine contender as a Brexit ‘plan B’.

At the heart of the effort has been four doctors who put aside party loyalties in parliament last summer to try to ensure voters get a chance to give their “informed consent” to Brexit.

They are now expected to defy some campaigners for a so-called People’s Vote by attempting to test Commons backing for another referendum as early as next week.

The four doctors themselves came together following Tory MP Phillip Lee’s shock resignation as justice minister in June last year, when he first floated the idea of informed consent.

The MP and the other three doctors elected to parliament - Tory Sarah Wollaston, Labour’s Paul Williams and Philippa Whitford from the SNP - already communicated fairly often due to their backgrounds.

But after Lee quit the government, the People’s Vote campaign immediately saw an opportunity.

“The minute that happened we were all giving him a call saying ‘come and join us, the water’s lovely come on in’. So there was naturally an alliance forming,” Wollaston says as the quartet spoke to HuffPost UK.

A month later, the four led a surprise defeat of the government with an amendment to ensure the UK will remain under EU medicines regulation after Brexit.

“It became known as the doctors’ amendment, that’s what the Commons doorkeepers called it,” Whitford explains.

In the weeks and months afterwards they communicated in a WhatsApp group and wider People’s Vote meetings in wood-panelled committee rooms. Whitford says the gatherings are chaired formally “to stop us yacking in an unshaped fashion”.

What ultimately emerged was a plan for the four doctors to lead the parliamentary charge for a so-called People’s Vote by tabling an amendment to Theresa May’s Brexit plan next week.