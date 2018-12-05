Hugh Grant, Andie MacDowell, Kristin Scott Thomas, John Hannah, Rowan Atkinson and Anna Chancellor will all come together in 2019 for ‘One Red Nose Day And A Wedding’.

‘Four Weddings And A Funeral’ is set for a Comic Relief sequel, which will reunite the original film’s cast after 25 years.

The script has been penned by ‘Four Weddings’ screenwriter Richard Curtis, the co-creator of Comic Relief, and will pick up 25 years on from where we last saw the characters.

Richard said in a statement: “We’re all definitely older – I suspect no wiser. It’s been really enjoyable working out what’s happened to all the characters – and now they get back together for the fifth wedding, where, as usual, not everything will go as planned.”

It has been confirmed the sequel will feature another wedding, but it is yet to be revealed who will be walking up the aisle.

There will also be appearances in the short film from James Fleet, David Haig, Sophie Thompson, David Bower, Robin McCaffrey, Rupert Vansittart, Simon Kunz, Sara Crowe and Timothy Walker.