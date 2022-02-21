Fourth Covid Jab For Most Vulnerable To Be Rolled Out Within Weeks

A No. 10 source, however, insisted the Covid strategy would still be signed off today.

Javid said: “We know immunity to Covid-19 begins to wane over time. That’s why we’re offering a spring booster to those people at higher risk of serious COVID-19 to make sure they maintain a high level of protection. It’s important that everyone gets their top-up jabs as soon as they’re eligible.

“The JCVI will keep under review whether the booster programme should be extended to further at-risk groups.

“This is a national mission – the vaccines are the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones and I urge everybody to get your jabs as soon as you can.

“For anyone who is yet to get a booster, come forward to get boosted now.”