Fourth Covid Jab For Most Vulnerable To Be Rolled Out Within Weeks

A fourth Covid booster jab will be rolled out to vulnerable groups from the spring, Sajid Javid has announced.
The health secretary made the decision following advice from the independent Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) today.
The policy will apply to those aged 75 and over, residents in care homes for older adults, and people aged 12 and over who are immunosuppressed.
The fourth dose will be made available to those eligible six months after their most recent dose.
It will be implemented across all four parts of the UK.
The announcement comes as Boris Johnson prepares to repeal all major Covid rules later today — including the requirement to self-isolate after testing positive for the virus — as part of the government’s “living with Covid” strategy.
Speaking ahead of the rule change, Johnson said lifting the remaining restrictions was a “moment of pride” for the UK as it transitioned from “state mandation” to personal choice in managing the virus.
However, already there are signs of disagreement within the Cabinet over the strategy.
This morning’s Cabinet meeting was delayed due to a row between Javid and Rishi Sunak about plans to scale down free testing as part of the strategy.
A source told HuffPost UK that Javid is refusing to back the proposed timing and speed of the scaling down of testing, as well as demanding extra funds for his department — a request the chancellor is resisting.
Yesterday Johnson said spending £2 billion a month on free testing could no longer be justified.
A No. 10 source, however, insisted the Covid strategy would still be signed off today.
Javid said: “We know immunity to Covid-19 begins to wane over time. That’s why we’re offering a spring booster to those people at higher risk of serious COVID-19 to make sure they maintain a high level of protection. It’s important that everyone gets their top-up jabs as soon as they’re eligible.
“The JCVI will keep under review whether the booster programme should be extended to further at-risk groups.
“This is a national mission – the vaccines are the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones and I urge everybody to get your jabs as soon as you can.
“For anyone who is yet to get a booster, come forward to get boosted now.”