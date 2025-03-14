Fox News Host Brutally Runs Down How Trump Is 'Underwater On Everything'

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Fox News host Jessica Tarlov on Thursday summed up Americans’ displeasure with President Donald Trump’s second term as she argued that Democrats’ messaging is “going pretty well” despite some “painful moments.”

“If you look at the latest Quinnipiac poll, there’s over 50% disapproval of Trump himself, how he’s handling the economy, how he’s handling the federal workforce, how he’s handling Ukraine-Russia, how he’s handling trade with Mexico, how he’s handling trade with Canada,” she said on “The Five.”

“So basically, he’s underwater on everything.”

The White House has seen brutal polling data in recent days as most Americans disapprove of the president’s handling of the economy, per a new CNN poll, while a separate Reuters/Ipsos poll found about 57% of Americans believe Trump’s economic moves have been “too erratic.”

Tarlov’s remarks arrived as part of a panel discussion on messaging from the left as Democrats are hiring influencers, including some who have advised them to keep things real and “be meaner,” according to a new report by independent journalist Tara Palmeri.

Her comments come just a day after Minnesota Governor Tim Walz told MSNBC that he owns the “mess” that Americans are in following Trump’s victory over him and Kamala Harris in November.

Tarlov, who gave the former vice presidential candidate props for the remarks, added that “a lot” of the reason for Trump’s disapproval in the polls is due to Democrats holding town halls, like Representative Jason Crow, who reportedly spoke to the “highest turnout” of his constituents since taking office in 2019.

“And we know about the Republicans having town halls and then having to run away or asking questions like, ‘What do you think of DOGE?’ and expecting people to say something positive and then they are screaming,’” she continued.

Tarlov went on to blast conservatives who have claimed that there are “fake” constituents at the town hall events.