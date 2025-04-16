Fox News Host Takes Down Colleague For Defending Trump's Deportation 'Error'

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Fox News’ Jessica Tarlov swiftly questioned co-host Greg Gutfeld on Tuesday for downplaying President Donald Trump wrongfully deporting a Maryland man to a brutal prison in El Salvador.

Gutfeld, in a discussion on “The Five,” compared how the case of Kilmar Abrego Garcia amid Trump’s deportations stacks up against the “murderers and rapists” among the “millions” that crossed the border under Joe Biden.

“Compare the error. In one of these errors, Americans don’t die,” said Gutfeld of the deportations in Trump’s second term.

“At worst, a guy gets sent to a country he doesn’t want to go to — you know what? I can live with that.”

Tarlov hit back, “Into a prison camp? Not just out into the wild.”

Gutfeld replied that he refused to care about one “illegal alien” and noted that his “mental shelf space” is reserved for crime victims.

Abrego Garcia was legally living in the United States with his wife and three children before being sent to a maximum security prison known for its torture.

On Monday, Trump — along with Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele — indicated that they wouldn’t help bring him back despite a Supreme Court ruling that he must return home.

The Trump administration has justified the deportation by claiming that Abrego Garcia was an MS-13 gang member, although there’s a severe lack of concrete evidence, The New Republic reported.

Elsewhere on “The Five,” Tarlov noted that Trump officials’ claim had been “debunked many times” before her co-host Jeanine Pirro stepped in.

“It’s been debunked by liberal newspapers,” Pirro declared.

“That’s not true. Stop,” Tarlov replied as Pirro claimed the man was “never able to rebut” proof he was a “gang” member.

Tarlov went on to note that the claim was based on “double hearsay testimony” from a Maryland officer during Abrego Garcia’s immigration proceedings only for the officer to be subsequently suspended for giving out confidential information on a case to a sex worker.

