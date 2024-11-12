This Physical Change May Reveal Dementia 9 Years Before Diagnosis

Malcolm P Chapman via Getty Images

Scientists increasingly think Alzheimer’s, or its risk factors, can show themselves many more years before diagnosis than we previously suspected.

A study published in February found that spatial navigation struggles that seem to be associated with increased dementia risk may be noticeable 25 years before diagnosis, for instance.

Some physical changes, like how long you’re able to stand on one leg and gait speed, have also been linked to a higher likelihood of developing dementia, especially combined with mental changes like forgetfulness.

And now, a new study has linked increased frailty to dementia nine years ahead of its official diagnosis.

How did scientists find that out?

Researchers from The University Of Queensland looked at international data from more than 30,000 people from the US and UK over 20 years.

The paper, published in the medical journal JAMA Neurology, found that frailty (which it defined as “the accumulation of multiple age-related health deficits and reduced physiological reserve”) appeared and accelerated in the nine years before those who got dementia at the end of the study were diagnosed.

“Our findings show with every four to five additional health problems there is on average a 40% higher risk of developing dementia, while for people who are fitter the risk is lower,” Dr David Ward, one of the study’s authors, told The Royal Australian College of General Practitioners (RACGP).

That means healthcare workers could be able to spot people who may be more vulnerable to dementia years sooner than they could otherwise.

Does being frail mean I could have dementia?

A lot of dementia studies only find a link and not a cause between things like sleep and the condition.

The paper didn’t definitively prove frailty is a symptom of dementia, but Dr Ward told RACGP: ”This [data] suggests frailty is not merely a consequence of undetected dementia but contributes to its onset.”

Early diagnosis is really helpful for dementia cases, the NHS says, so this information could be potentially useful as a diagnostic tool.

