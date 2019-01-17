France Triggers 'Hard Brexit’ Contingency Plan

France has triggered a contingency plan for a “hard Brexit,” Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Thursday.

After a cabinet meeting the wake of Theresa May’s parliamentary defeat on her EU divorce deal, Philippe said that it was getting more likely that that the UK would leave the bloc with no deal.

The contingency plan includes 50m euros ($57m) of investments to help ports and airports cope.

The strategy will also see France “defend the interests of French fishermen,” Philippe told a press conference the meeting.

Fishermen and businesses engaged in the fishing sector are likely to be strongly affected by a no-deal Brexit and tensions between French and British fisherman have remained high since last August’s so-called ‘scallop wars’, which saw fisherman clash in the English Channel in a battle over scallops.

May’s two-year attempt to forge an amicable deal was crushed by MPs on Tuesday in the biggest parliamentary defeat for a British leader in modern history. The blow sparked governments across Europe to ramp up preparations for a no-deal Brexit.

Announcing the plan had been triggered, Philippe said: “What’s certain is that the scenario of a no-deal Brexit is less and less unlikely. That’s why... I have decided to trigger the plan for a no-deal Brexit.”

“Today, during a meeting with all concerned ministers gathered around me, I’ve taken the decision to trigger the plan related to a no-deal Brexit, or a hard Brexit as we sometimes say.”